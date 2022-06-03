Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter North While Celebrating Kourtney's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is continuing to give fans an inside look at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding!
On Friday, Kim shared a series of snaps on Instagram featuring her daughter North, 8, from their time in Italy earlier this month, where they celebrated Kourtney's special day.
North looked chic in a pair of dark flare jeans and a tight short sleeve top, which she paired with black chunky boots and a statement necklace. The SKIMS founder, 41, opted for a black bustier-style dress with a fur coat.
In one of the shots, North hugs her mom while making a silly face as Kim purses her lips. The mother-daughter duo also snapped additional photos in an outdoor area where North added a pair of black sunglasses to her look.
Last week, Kim posted another slew of photos with North, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, from Kourtney's pre-wedding dinner party.
Kim and her daughter were photographed laughing and dancing together at the party as well as a few shots of the duo smiling side-by-side.
"Best Date Ever 🖤," Kim captioned her post.
Kourtney, 43, tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in a stunning sunset ceremony in Italy in front of their families and close friends.
Kourtney's kids — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 — as well as Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 were all in attendance.