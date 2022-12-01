Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'

Kim Kardashian is getting some Christmas decorating tips from daughter North West.

"North got creative w the elves this year," the mom-of-four said on her Instagram Stories Thursday, referring to a Christmas elf display created by North, 9, for younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "They will wake up so happy!"

"Psalm's firefighter elf," the SKIMS CEO, 42, captioned a video of one of the elves dressed as a fireman dangling on a rope next to a stove in mid-rescue. Displayed on the wall nearby are hand-drawn signs of "caution!" and "fire!" in red and green marker.

"Chicago's elf is a makeup artist," Kim informed fans in the next snap of an elf seated on the floor surrounded by makeup palettes of pink and purple eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Saint's Elf "got into the candy," Kim wrote on a picture of an elf with an open package of Nerds Clusters, seated alongside a TV remote.

For North's own personalized elf display, she designed a bouquet of candy canes to look like a basketball, with an actual basketball resting on another display of fanned-out candies.

"I'm going to post this every night because it looks so magical," the festive star commented in another photo showing 8 Christmas trees lining her minimalist bedroom, glowing with white lights. On her first shot of the trees, Kardashian wrote "Lol," seemingly having fun at the sparkling décor.

On Tuesday, Kim's mom Kris Jenner, 67, shared her own "Elf on a Shelf" video of mini-figures situated on a staircase in her home. A closer look showed that the elves represented each of her grandchildren, with a "Lovey" elf in the middle of the group of twelve.

As the video panned, viewers could see four elves for Kim's four kids on one side of Kris' own elf. On the other side, there were elves for Khloé Kardashian's two children — True, 4, and 4-month-old "baby boy Thompson."

The row of elves in front of them featured a shuffle of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's children, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter, 5-year-old Dream. From left to right sat Reign, Stormi, Dream, Penelope, Mason, and "baby boy Webster."

The family decorating comes right after news of a finalized custody settlement with Kim's ex —and father of her kids — Kanye West. The rapper was ordered to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 29. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. Both Kim and West waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default. The agreement upon their divorce settlement terms comes nine months after Kim was ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

West had previously challenged Kim's request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement at the time, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."