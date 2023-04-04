Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse at Japan Getaway with Her Kids — See the Photos

Kim Kardashian and her children are living it up in Japan.

On Monday, the mom of four shared cute moments from her vacation with daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, along with sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The group stopped by a hedgehog cafe in Tokyo, and Kardashian and Chicago proudly held up hedgehogs in one snap shared by The Kardashians star, 42. Kardashian also playfully snuggled with one of the adorable animals in another photo.

"Hedgehog 🦔 cafe 🦔," Kardashian wrote in the short-and-sweet caption.

The reality star has been enjoying quality time with her children. Last month, she took Saint to Paris to see his "fave players" from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. take on Rennes.

She shared photos Thursday of herself, sister Kendall Jenner, Saint and his friends at Le Parc des Princes.

"The soccer tour continued to Paris to see @psg play!!!!" wrote Kardashian in the caption. "The boys got to meet their fave players...Soccer moms for the win!"

She and some fellow soccer moms posed with their kids as they watched the game from a private suite and met players such as Kylian Mbappé.

Kardashian was showered in thanks by the boys, who all piled onto her for one sweet photo, but none were as grateful as Saint. He gave his mom a kiss, documented in another photo of them sitting in the stands; and she planted one on his cheek as they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The businesswoman, who finalized her highly public divorce with West, 45, in November 2022, also broke it off with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson last August.

Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce from the former NBA player, 38, just 72 days after tying the knot.

"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening," Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast in December. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay."

She added, "And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."