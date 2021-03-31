Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Pictures of Her 3 Youngest Children Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kim Kardashian's youngest kids had a photo shoot without their big sister North!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, shared pictures of Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months, as they posed in matching outfits.

Kardashian's sons wore white T-shirts and orange shorts along with footwear from her estranged husband Kanye West's Yeezy brand and Chicago wore an orange tank top with an orange mermaid tail skirt.

In all of the photos, Psalm kept a straight face as he held toy cars, Saint gave a beaming smile and Chicago struck modeling poses.

"3 out of 4," Kardashian captioned the photos.

The SKIMS founder's younger sister Kendall Jenner commented, "chi's little outfit 🥺❤️."

The mom of four's friend Malika Haqq gushed, "I mean... 😍😍😍," in the comments section.

Two weeks ago, Kardashian shared sweet photos of Chicago in a princess dress and Psalm in a casual outfit during a beach outing.

The KKW Beauty founder gushed about motherhood writing, "You are my dream come true. I'm so happy to be your mommy."

Kardashian shares her four children with West, 43, whom she filed for divorce from in February.

That same month a source told PEOPLE the pair "have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised."

They added, "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

Despite their different parenting style, Kardashian and West have put their best foot forward to co-parent.

"Kanye has been spending time with all the kids," a source previously told PEOPLE. "A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye's request."

