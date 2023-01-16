Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'

Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago West's 5th birthday with a wow-worthy Hello Kitty party on Sunday.

The SKIMS founder shared images of the pink-themed celebration on her Instagram Story writing "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?" over a video tour of the kid-friendly decor inside her $60 million mansion.

"Got a little rained in, so did it inside," added Kim, 42, who revealed a long pink hallway lined with large dark and light pink balloon trees — each with a large Hello Kitty balloon taking center stage.

The video tour concluded with a large double slide that flowed into a big pink, white and brown ball pit.

In other videos and photos of the prep, Kardashian revealed that Chicago and her friends enjoyed a menu of ramen bar, waffle pops, Hello Kitty grilled cheeses and a milkshake station.

The waffle sticks also included a variety of toppings such as fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, sprinkles, oreos, fruity pebbles and blueberries.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Different tables were also scattered throughout the main room, each hosting a different activity like Hello Kitty ceramic painting, slime making, and face painting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Not to be outdone, Hello Kitty herself also made an appearance, with Kardashian sharing a video of the human-sized mascot dancing.

The final video of party prep showed Kardashian walking toward the camera sporting a t-shirt that said: "I love you Chicago."

The reality TV star added to this heartfelt sentiment in a TikTok video that showed some highlights of the party prep and the party itself.

"Happy birthday, Chicago. I love you so much and I can't believe you're five years old," said Kardashian.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Earlier on Sunday, Kardashian honored her little girl on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies while striking adorable poses from their bed.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she added.

Joining the celebration, Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to her granddaughter, gushing over her in the Instagram caption.

Alongside a series of pictures of Chicago, Jenner, 67, and their other family members throughout the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!"

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian Instagram

"You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."

Along with Chicago, The Kardashians star shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, and daughter North, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.