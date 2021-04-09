Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Moment Goofing Around with Daughter North
Kim Kardashian has been posting cute photos with her children as they enjoy spring break
Kim Kardashian is soaking up some time with her kids on spring break.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted a few candid moments with her oldest child, daughter North, 7, on Friday as they goofed off taking pictures.
In the photos, Kardashian crouched down and hugged North, who lost her balance, causing them both to burst out into laughter.
The doting mom captioned the series of photos with a simple heart emoji.
"Soulmates ❤️," hair stylist Jen Atkin commented.
Kardashian's latest post is one of many while away on a tropical spring break with her kids.
Earlier this week, she shared a series of photos with her other daughter Chicago, 3, as they posed in matching black swim suits by the ocean.
"My twin forever!" the KKW Beauty founder wrote.
Another group of photos last week showed Kardashian getting piled on by her three youngest children while she was tanning — Chicago and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months.
The mom-of-four captioned the pictures, "Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak."
Kardashian shares her four children with Kanye West, 43, from whom she filed for divorce in February.
That same month, a source told PEOPLE that the pair "have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised."
The source added, "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."