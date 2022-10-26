Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons.

The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed daughter North, 9, dressed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late R&B singer's in her 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign.

Before North's look, little sister Chicago, 4½, could be seen dressed as singer Sade Adu in an all-denim look paired with boots and a long braid, recreating the musician's look from the 1985 music video for The Sweetest Taboo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The boys also got in on the fun, with Psalm, 3, wearing a black Compton hat, channeling late rapper Eazy-E as he ate in between photos.

Last but not least, Saint, 6½, posed in pigtail braids and a buttoned-up blue plaid shirt with tan cargo pants as he dressed as Snoop Dogg.

Kardashian started getting her family into the Halloween spirit over the weekend when she and son Saint went to check out some Halloween decor. From lights to bigger displays, the soon-to-be 7-year-old looked to enjoy the spooky surroundings.

L: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok C: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok R: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok

Last month, the reality star and her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, spent time together at Milan Fashion Week, where they got to see mom in the Dolce & Gabbana show as they watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

"Amore," she simply captioned the sweet family shot she shared from the night.

All but Psalm smiled in the sweet black-and-white photo, which showed the kids each wearing their own unique ensembles.

Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine last month, The Kardashians star said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins.

"I do carpool every single day, that's my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school," Kardashian said.

"It's like, seven cousins all go to the same school," she continued. "There's three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another."

The host of Kim Kardashian's The System podcast added, "It's so fun. And they're so close, so it's so much fun."