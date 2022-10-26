Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch

The SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot where her kids dressed as some major names in music, possibly hinting at their Halloween theme

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 02:28 PM
kim kardashian, north west
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; kim and north/tiktok

Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons.

The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed daughter North, 9, dressed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late R&B singer's in her 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign.

Before North's look, little sister Chicago, 4½, could be seen dressed as singer Sade Adu in an all-denim look paired with boots and a long braid, recreating the musician's look from the 1985 music video for The Sweetest Taboo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The boys also got in on the fun, with Psalm, 3, wearing a black Compton hat, channeling late rapper Eazy-E as he ate in between photos.

Last but not least, Saint, 6½, posed in pigtail braids and a buttoned-up blue plaid shirt with tan cargo pants as he dressed as Snoop Dogg.

Kardashian started getting her family into the Halloween spirit over the weekend when she and son Saint went to check out some Halloween decor. From lights to bigger displays, the soon-to-be 7-year-old looked to enjoy the spooky surroundings.

L: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok
C: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok
R: Caption . PHOTO: kim and north/tiktok

Last month, the reality star and her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, spent time together at Milan Fashion Week, where they got to see mom in the Dolce & Gabbana show as they watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

"Amore," she simply captioned the sweet family shot she shared from the night.

All but Psalm smiled in the sweet black-and-white photo, which showed the kids each wearing their own unique ensembles.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and her children celebrate Easter
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine last month, The Kardashians star said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins.

"I do carpool every single day, that's my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school," Kardashian said.

"It's like, seven cousins all go to the same school," she continued. "There's three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another."

The host of Kim Kardashian's The System podcast added, "It's so fun. And they're so close, so it's so much fun."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgOQS2sHUd/ kimkardashian Verified OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share! 23h
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Correct Little Brother Psalm as They Sing Together
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week with kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'
Kim Kardahian
Kim Kardashian and Son Saint, 6, Spend Day at SoFi Stadium Cheering on the L.A. Rams: Photos
Natalie Halcro/Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/stories/nataliehalcro/2888433648266644997/. Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Cheer on Daughter North West at Basketball Game: 'Go North!'
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and north west
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Khloé Kardashian Lets Niece Chicago West Do Her Glam in Sweet Video
Khloé Kardashian Says Niece Chicago Is 'Creative Directing' as She Does Her Glam in Sweet Video
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Raising Their Children '80 Percent of the Time'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Have No Problem Interrupting Zoom Meetings: It's 'So Embarrassing'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West Hugs His Kids in Photo Declaring 'These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down'
Kim Kardashian and kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Photos from Bedtime with Kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3
Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Breezy Cousin Boat Ride
Kim Kardashian Shows 'Best Friends' Chicago, Dream and True Bonding on Cousin Boat Ride
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Fun in the Sun and Snow with Her 4 Kids on Summer Vacations — See the Photos!
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Yeezy Design Sketches in Series of Artistic Photos