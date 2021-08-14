Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian Shares Bedtime Snaps of Sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2: 'My Boys Are So Cute'

Kim Kardashian has a pair of adorable snuggle buddies!

On Friday evening, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a set of photographs on Instagram of her two sons — Psalm, 2, and Saint, 5½ — cuddling in bed with one another.

In the first snapshot, the duo is seen dressed in their pajamas and sitting in a bed together, both flashing big smiles. Meanwhile Psalm adorably looks off to the side in the second shot as Saint poses and looks directly into the camera.

"Bedtime with my boys," Kardashian captioned the sweet moments shared between the brothers, adding in another post, "OMG my boys are so cute !!!!!!"

Kardashian and ex Kanye West are also parents to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½.

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Nighttime Pic of Sons Psalm, 2, and Saint, 5½: 'Bedtime with My Boys' Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The adorable photo between Psalm and Saint came a night after Kardashian hosted a private premiere party of Paw Patrol: The Movie — in which she makes her voice acting debut as the poodle Dolores.

On her Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder documented time spent in a theater with those closest to her to celebrate the film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ on Aug. 20.

Before playing the film, Kardashian stood in front of the screen and gave a speech to her audience, which included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and more family and friends.

"I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie," she said while her guests cheered. "I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing."

Last month, Kardashian shared another pair of sweet family photos of her two sons when the duo came to visit her while she was working out.