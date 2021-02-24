Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Psalm, 21 Months: 'The Sweetest Boy'

Kim Kardashian West is showing some love for her youngest child.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old reality star shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of her son, Psalm West, 21 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen in a matching brown ensemble, Kardashian captioned the pic of her toddler: "The sweetest boy! You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed about the photo in the comments section of the post, with one user saying, "He got so big fast wow!" as another added, "Cutie pie😍."

Kardashian is also mom to daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and son Saint, 5. Psalm will turn 2 in May.

Kardashian's social media post comes a few days after the SKIMS founder officially filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed on Friday.

After news of the divorce broke, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was with family over the weekend, spending time with those closest to her as she continues to deal with her split from her estranged husband.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," the source said. "She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The source added that the reality star is feeling "disappointed" that she and West couldn't make their marriage work.

"There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," said the source.

"But it takes two people to create a happy marriage," the source continued. "Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Robert Kardashian Reincarnated

Last year, Kardashian opened up about the youngest member of her brood and how he embodies the spirit of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian recalled to E! News that before Psalm's birth in May 2019, while visiting a blind medium in Bali — which was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — she was told she would welcome another son "and that it was going to be my father reincarnated."

"She had no idea," Kardashian said of the blind medium at the time. "No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

The KKW Beauty mogul went on to say that Psalm and her father — who died in July 2003 of esophageal cancer — share many of the same characteristics.