Chicago, Stormi & True! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable First Photo of 'The Triplets'

Cousins or triplets?

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable photo of her and Kanye West’s youngest child, Chicago, sitting alongside cousins True and Stormi, each looking up wide-eyed.

Captioning the image “💕 The Triplets 💕,” Kim, 37, captured Khloé’s baby, 5-month-old True, sitting in a floor seat alongside Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 7 months, and 8-month-old Chicago holding a My Little Pony stuffed animal and wearing a black shirt.

In the image, baby Stormi sports a pink onesie and Nike shoes, while cousin True sits in a red floral dress.

This is the first photo that has been shared on social media of the three baby girl cousins together.

Since Stormi’s birth in February, the daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie, 21, has spent lots of time with her many cousins. Kylie even told Evening Standard that the cousins “hang out all the time.”

“It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced,” she told the magazine. “And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like … it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

Earlier this week, Kim shared a photo of Chicago and Khloé, 34, and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, on Instagram, with the caption, “I got this True.”

Also this week, Kim posted a snap of herself giving a sweet kiss to Chicago while at the beach, captioning the image, “My Cherry Blossom Baby.”

Meanwhile, Khloé posted the cutest image this week of her “only sunshine,” True, dressed in an all-black outfit and sticking her tongue out as she looked into the camera.

“🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine 🎶,” the proud mama captioned the baby photo.