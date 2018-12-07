Kim Kardashian Sent Chicago to Cleveland Because She Was Afraid She Would Catch the Flu at Home

Nobody wants a sick baby!

Although Kim Kardashian West spent Thursday in Calabasas, California, where she celebrated the launch of her KKW Fragrance at Ulta Beauty, her youngest daughter Chicago was miles away in Ohio, with her aunt Khloé Kardashian and cousin True.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around,” Kardashian West told Extra during the launch, adding that she went to extra lengths to make sure her 10-month-old, who was still feeling healthy, didn’t get sick.

“I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé,” added the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38. “I said … ‘Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she’ll get sick [at home] with everyone.’ “

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West with daughters North and Chicago and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram:=

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Daughter Chicago, 10 Months, Is “Very Calm Except for When She Wants Food”

Showing off her extra-special visitor on Thursday, the Good American co-founder, 34, posted two adorable photos of baby Chi and True spending time together.

In one image, while both children sat in separate strollers, Chicago sweetly reached down to hold onto her 7-month-old little cousin’s hand.

Keeping cozy, the older of the two girls wore a neutral-colored onesie and a pair of white sneakers, while True wore a pink coat with a pink hat underneath and a pair of knitted booties.

Chicago West and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Says There Won’t Be a KarJenner Christmas Card This Year — Here’s Why

In another image, the pair both got some shut-eye as they snoozed in the back of a vehicle. “Long Day,” Kardashian captioned the image.

That same day, the proud mother of one also shared a sweet shot of herself holding up and kissing her daughter while confidently showing off her post-baby abs.

“Moon of my life,” Kardashian captioned the post, adding two moon emojis.

RELATED: Baby’s First Christmas! Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Holiday Photos of Daughter True

But even though Kardashian West and her youngest child spent Thursday in different parts of the country, the little one wasn’t far from her mind.

In response to a Twitter user who asked the mother of three for an update on what Chicago’s demeanor was like, the reality star and beauty mogul shared that her baby girl “has the best personality.”

“Very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food!” Kardashian West responded. “She has the best personality, so easy and chill.”