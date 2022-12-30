Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'

Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her little ones over the holidays.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring two of her kids, daughter Chicago, 5 next month, and son Saint, 7. Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 9½, and Psalm, 3½, with ex Kanye West.

The first snap shows Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck while both Kardashian and Saint make kissy faces. Saint hides behind Kardashian's shoulder for the cute black-and-white selfie.

A second selfie features Chicago and The Kardashians star making grimacing faces at the camera while the last picture in the Instagram carousel shows the mother-daughter duo with smiles while Saint keeps a straight face.

"My bb's," Kardashian captioned her post, on which sister Khloé Kardashian dropped two heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the mom of four shared scenes from her family's Christmas to Instagram, which showed her posing with daughters Chicago and North and sons Saint and Psalm at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Renée, 6, also made an appearance in the sweet family photo set, cheesing alongside her aunt and cousins.

"Happy Holidays," Kim captioned her post.

PierreSnaps

In a fun-filled post to their joint TikTok account late last month, Kim lip-synced to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" with North.

In the short clip, Kim also laughed as her oldest child sang the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of."

The video ended with Kim giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug.