Kim Kardashian Says North West's Latest Look Feels Inspired by Janet Jackson in 'Poetic Justice'

Kim Kardashian admired her little girl's style in a set of photos shared on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 18, 2023 10:18 AM
north west, janet jackson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, Janet Jackson. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Moviestore/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian loves her daughter's sense of style.

The proud mom, 42, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of daughter North West, 9½, with her hair in box braids as she wore a black newsboy cap. North layered a black beaded choker with a bedazzled wider piece, and wore a white Madonna graphic t-shirt.

"Poetic Justice," Kardashian captioned the post, referencing Janet Jackson's look in the 1993 movie of the same name.

Aunt Khloé Kardashian commented on the set of shots, commending her niece for being the, "coolest kid in town."

Earlier that morning, the SKIMS co-founder shared a collection of clips to her Instagram Story of North getting brought on stage with at Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency with a few close friends the night before.

"So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok," Perry, 38, told North in front of the audience at her PLAY residency in one video. "I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?"

After Perry asked North to bust a few moves for her crowd in Vegas, the TikTok star and daughter of Kanye West had one request: "Can my friends come out with me?"

North West Katy Perry. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
North West and Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"She's got friends, she doesn't wanna do it alone," Perry responded, allowing North to let three friends tag along on stage. "This is awesome."

In addition to North, The Kardashians star also shares Psalm, 4 next month, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, with ex Kanye West.

The mom of four recently treated her kids to a trip to Japan, where the family checked out a hedgehog café, visited Sanrio Puroland and even met iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

