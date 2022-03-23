Kim Kardashian says her daughter North "is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing" and critiques her for "wearing too much black"

Kim Kardashian Says North was 'Excited' About Mom's Valentine's Day Outfit — Until She Saw Up Close

North West has some strong opinions when it comes to mom Kim Kardashian's fashion choices.

During Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference on Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared that her older daughter, 8, is a harsh critic of her outfits, especially if her mom is wearing "too much black."

Kardashian recalled a recent moment when North was "so excited" by one of her more colorful outfits — until she got a closer look.

"I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," she shared. "[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

This isn't the first time North has critiqued her mom.

During an October episode of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, Kardashian revealed that North tells her that their house is "ugly" when they get into an argument.

Kim Kardashian and North West Throwbacks from Virgil Abloh Final Show Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," the reality star says, "she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Kardashian also joked during a December 2021 interview with journalist Bari Weiss that North can be more intimidating than some political figures she has met.

"Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don't. Maybe just my daughter, North," Kardashian said.