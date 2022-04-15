Kim Kardashian is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½

Kim Kardashian Says Naming Her Kids Born via Surrogate Was 'Definitely Harder'

Kim Kardashian is detailing the pressure that comes with naming your kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's such a big decision honestly," she said. "When I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. And I always, when I heard people do that, I would say, 'How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this!' But no matter what, it's the hardest decision ever."

Kardashian also shared with co-hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa that she had more difficulty naming her kids Chicago and Psalm, whom she welcomed via surrogate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian with her four kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

"When the baby's inside of you and you know the baby's coming you try to come up with those and narrow it down," she added. "But when I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster and I wouldn't feel the pressure coming up with the name. So I will say, naming my last two was definitely harder with the pressure of just letting time go by."

Over the years, Kardashian, and those close to her, have explained the sweet meanings behind her children's unique monikers.

Though they once quashed rumors about their eldest child's name, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, revealed the reason for naming their daughter North during an appearance on The View. "North means the highest power," she explained. "[Kim] says that North is their highest point together."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Ex-Husband Kanye West Put on Amicable Front at Son Saint's Soccer Game

As far as the former couple's second child was concerned, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE following Saint's birth that West "wanted a name with spiritual significance."

At the time, an E! News insider shared that the pair chose Saint because they viewed him as "a blessing," especially considering Kardashian "had such a difficult pregnancy."

The third of the Kardashian-West children was named Chicago, West's hometown, as "that is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from," Kardashian explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her birth.