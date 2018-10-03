Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thinks 'God' Made Daughter Chicago 'Look Just Like' Her

Kim Kardashian West believes divine intervention is to credit for daughter Chicago‘s striking resemblance to her famous mom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, opened up about her 8-month-old daughter during Ashley Graham‘s debut episode of her new podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

Proudly describing her as “such a doll,” Kardashian West shared that Chicago “looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her.”

After the KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West welcomed son Saint, 2½, and daughter North, 5, the couple chose to use a surrogate to bring their third child into the world.

“I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you,’ ” Kardashian West revealed about why Chicago looks like her and the reward of surrogacy.

Calling surrogacy “the greatest experience” and “the best thing I ever did,” the mother of three revealed she does not regret her decision to have someone else carry her baby girl.

“I’m happy that I was able to carry my first two. I physically can’t do it anymore, or it’s too much of a health risk for me,” said Kardashian West, who suffered from placenta accreta during her two pregnancies.

“Seeing Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé [Kardashian] with their big bellies … I don’t miss it,” she admitted. “There was a moment where I said, ‘Oh, damn, I wish I was doing this with them.’ Like I wish we had our sister photo shoot all together.”

As for why the rest of her sisters didn’t join in on the baby fever, Kardashian West explained, “Kendall [Jenner] will be a while, she’s made it very clear. ‘I’m going to be an aunt for a really long time.’ And Kourtney [Kardashian], she has hers.”

Baby Chi recently made her KUWTK debut as audiences saw Kardashian West welcome home her youngest child after she arrived on Jan. 15.

“My beautiful little baby girl Chicago is finally here,” the proud parent revealed. “The name Chicago … everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye’s originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom, and so we went with Chicago.”

Kardashian West also shared how all her fears about surrogacy went away after Chi was born. “I think it was the best decision I ever made. I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone,” she said.

“All my fears of everything that I thought was gonna happen, like am I gonna connect? Am I gonna feel connected?” Kardashian West explained. “All of that goes out the door and you just feel instantly connected.”