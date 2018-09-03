Saint: future football star?

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s 2½-year-old son practiced perfecting his throw on the beach with his mom and sister North, 5, in a series of photos and videos the reality star shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

While Saint’s first toss is a little short, it bounces right up into Kardashian West’s hands and she throws up her arms in celebration of her son’s budding athleticism.

In another clip, the KKW Beauty guru — who is clad in a neon-yellow bikini for the sun-soaked end-of-summer outing — goes for a long toss to an off-camera recipient, which daughter North hangs out next to her mom, wearing a unicorn-horn headband and pink dress.

Saint and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Other videos show Kardashian West having some bouncy fun on a trampoline in her bikini, holding on to Saint at first — but the youngster quickly scrambles out of his mom’s arms.

Along for the ride (and more than willing to try and out-bounce his aunt!) is Kardashian West’s nephew Mason Dash, 8½, jumping up and down in the background of her selfie video.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s neon swimsuit is the latest in a lineup of flashy styles she has been sporting this summer. Last week, she filmed a video of herself wearing neon-green hair extensions and as she opened up her mouth, she revealed a diamond grill on her lower teeth that read, “KIM.”

Saint and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint might be showing a bit of football promise, but it’s also possible he’ll follow in his dad’s musical footsteps. Last month, while aboard David Grutman’s yacht in Miami, the adorable tot recognized West’s voice on his track “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

“Who’s singing this?” Kardashian West asked Saint on her Instagram story.

Saint, who wore a sailor’s hat for the outing, then responded, “Daddy,” without any hesitation as his mom continued to rap the lyrics.