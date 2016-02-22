Here He Is! Kim Kardashian West Shares First Photo of 3-Month-Old Son Saint to Mark Her Late Dad's Birthday

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for!

Kim Kardashian West shared the first photo of 3-month-old son Saint on Monday morning through her app and website.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snap, baby Saint, dressed in a white thermal onesie, is sound asleep as he lays with his arms up in the air.

“Today is my dad’s birthday. I know there’s nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all,” the proud mom wrote alongside her son’s photo.

Image zoom

Source: Kim Kardashian West

Prior to posting Saint’s picture, Kardashian West honored her late father Robert Kardashian‘s birthday on her website.

“Happy Birthday dad! I can’t believe you would have been 72 today. So much has gone on in our lives since you’ve been gone, and I know you have been my guardian angel seeing everything unfold! I love you and missyou so much!” she wrote, sharing a photo of Kardashian smiling.

Kardashian West, who gave birth to Saint on Dec. 5, had previously shared a photo of the little one’s hand clasped around 2½-year-old big sister North‘s finger.

Kardashian West, 35, captioned the photo, “She said ‘He’s my best friend.’ ”

While the reality star and husband Kanye West, 38, had held off on sharing photos of their newborn immediately after his birth, there was plenty of chatter surrounding who the baby looked like.

Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF and longtime Kardashian family pal Malika Haqq previously said that Saint looked like big sister Nori. Meanwhile, Kardashian West herself had joked on her app that he looked like her.

“He’s so cute, you guys, you have no idea,” she said of Saint while during a livestream with brother Rob Kardashian. “He looks kinda like just like me, don’t you think?” She said with a laugh, “He’s so cute – he looks just like me!”

“Jk, jk, guys,” she added.