Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint 'Most Excited About' Cousins True and Stormi as She Talks 'Mom Club'

Kim Kardashian West is thrilled that two of her younger sisters have joined the “Mom Club!”

At the City of Hope “If Only” Texas hold ’em charity poker tournament Sunday night at The Forum in Los Angeles, the reality star revealed how family dynamics have shifted since Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 and Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter True on April 12. (Khloé, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner also attended the event, which was hosted by Shelli and Irving Azoff.)

To start, Kim shared with PEOPLE that her two older children — Saint, 2½, and North, 5 — are embracing their new cousins. It even seems like the babies remind Saint of his own 6-month-old sister, Chicago.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute,” Kim said. “They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

Kim, 37, added that watching her sisters learning the ropes of motherhood has also been fulfilling.

“I don’t know what the word is — not really an ‘I told you so,’ but … ‘Okay, you get it now. Welcome to the ‘Mom Club,’ ” she said of Kylie, 20, and Khloé, 34.

“They finally understand what it is like when I am really tired at work, when I’ve been up and feeding all night long, or things like that, those things they really didn’t get,” Kim explained. “It’s fun to see them really understand it now.”

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian holding her daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall, who’s the only one of the KarJenner sisters without any kids, has also been enjoying her rapidly growing family. “I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back,” she said, laughing.

“But I do feel … a really special connection to Stormi,” admitted the 22-year-old model. “I don’t know if it’s that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and she was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy.”