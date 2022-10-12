Kim Kardashian is spending some special bonding time with her son.

The SKIMS founder, 41, was joined by son Saint, 6, and some friends as they attended the Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sunday.

Kardashian shared a few photos and videos from the day on her Instagram Story. In the snaps, Saint wears a Jalen Ramsey jersey as he cheers through a touchdown and poses around the stadium. He also paired his look with a Rams snapback over his braided hair, blue shorts and neon green sneakers.

The beauty mogul thanked the Rams for the fun day, which also included a special moment where Saint got to pose with the team's Lombardi trophy from their Super Bowl win last year.

In addition to Saint, Kardashian shares son Psalm, 3, and daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, with ex Kanye West.

The mother and son's appearance at the game came amid a controversial weekend for West, who was banned from Twitter and Instagram for sharing anti-Semitic posts.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired in part on Good Morning America last month, the 45-year-old rapper — who also goes by Ye — apologized to Kardashian for "any stress" he's caused amid co-parenting struggles.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West told Linsey Davis. "But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

@Lucasgro / BACKGRID; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

West recently commented on why he continues to give his ex input on various areas of her life, both publicly on social media and in private, in moments later seen on Hulu's The Kardashians.

"Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids," he told the Alo Mind podcast. "She's still gotta — basically 80 percent of the time — raise those children."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.