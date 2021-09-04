Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Enter the Matrix in Cute Matching Head-to-Toe Black Looks
Kim Kardashian West coordinated her head-to-toe black leather ensemble with her 5½-year-old son Saint's look in an adorable impromptu photoshoot
Kim Kardashian West is passing down the fashion gene.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, coordinated her outfit with her 5½-year-old son Saint in matching head-to-toe black, sharing photos of the Matrix-esque looks to Instagram on Friday. Kim captioned the post with two ninja emojis.
She sported a black leather floor-length duster jacket, layered over a matching leather mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos.
Kim finished the look with black wraparound sunglasses, matching black leather gloves and a silver chain belt.
Saint adorably matched in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s. He gave his mom a kiss on the cheek in one sweet photo from their impromptu shoot.
"Love that boyyy," Kimora Lee Simmons commented, as Ciara wrote: "So cute." Grand-momager Kris Jenner also replied with a series of black heart emojis.
Kim also co-parents daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3½, and 2½-year-old son Psalm with Kanye West, 44, whom she married in Florence, Italy in May 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February.
The exes have since made the effort to keep their divorce amicable, as they co-parent their children. Kim even recently traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with the kids, so they could spend time with West as he finished his 10th studio album Donda.
"It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye," a source told PEOPLE last month. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."
Kim and the kids have since made surprise appearances at his listening parties for the album, which dropped on Sunday. She and West also recreated their wedding for one of the events, as she donned a bridal gown from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection. The appearance was not meant to signify that they're back together, but rather to use "love to represent a healing force."
"They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce," a source told PEOPLE last week. "It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable."