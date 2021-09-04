Kim Kardashian West coordinated her head-to-toe black leather ensemble with her 5½-year-old son Saint's look in an adorable impromptu photoshoot

Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Enter the Matrix in Cute Matching Head-to-Toe Black Looks

Kim Kardashian West is passing down the fashion gene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She sported a black leather floor-length duster jacket, layered over a matching leather mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos.

Kim finished the look with black wraparound sunglasses, matching black leather gloves and a silver chain belt.

Saint adorably matched in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s. He gave his mom a kiss on the cheek in one sweet photo from their impromptu shoot.

"Love that boyyy," Kimora Lee Simmons commented, as Ciara wrote: "So cute." Grand-momager Kris Jenner also replied with a series of black heart emojis.

Kim also co-parents daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3½, and 2½-year-old son Psalm with Kanye West, 44, whom she married in Florence, Italy in May 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

The exes have since made the effort to keep their divorce amicable, as they co-parent their children. Kim even recently traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with the kids, so they could spend time with West as he finished his 10th studio album Donda.

"It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye," a source told PEOPLE last month. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Recreates Wedding to Ex Kim Kardashian at Donda Listening Event