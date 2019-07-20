Kim Kardashian Says 'You Have No Idea How Sweet My Boys Are' in Cuddly Photo of Saint and Psalm

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint couldn’t be a better big brother to Psalm!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared an adorable photo of her two boys on Saturday. Although the image appeared to show Saint, 3½, taking a little nap with his 10-week-old baby brother, the mother of four shared that wasn’t what was really going on.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” she wrote, adding that her eldest son is determined to remember ”every moment” with his newborn sibling.

“He always wants a pic to capture every moment,” Kardashian West wrote, adding, “You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

This is the third photo the KKW Beauty mogul has shared of her two sons cuddling up together since she and husband Kanye West welcomed baby Psalm into the world via surrogate on May 9.

Just last week, she posted a photo of the pair cuddling up in bed, fulfilling a specific, and very sweet, request of Saint’s.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” she captioned the snapshot, in which Saint embraced the newborn.

In June, Kardashian West also shared a sweet black-and-white family photo of herself holding Psalm in her arms as Saint leaned over him and gently held the newborn’s face in his hands.

“My boys,” she lovingly captioned the snap, adding two black heart emojis.

Kardashian West shared the first photo of her newborn son on May 17, as she revealed the Biblical name they had chosen for the boy, as well as a text message West, 42, had sent to her.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

The pair also share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 18 months.