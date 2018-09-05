Kim Kardashian West enjoyed some quality time with her kids Saint and Chicago on Monday.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several photos and videos of her bonding time with her two children on Instagram and Snapchat. “Literally the love of my life!” Kardashian West captioned a photo of her 2-year-old son.

In another photo, Saint faced the camera and showed off a cute smile. The toddler later photobombed his 7 month-old sister Chicago and their mom in a different video, in which the proud mom showered her youngest daughter with kisses.

The mother-son pair also had some fun with a filter that enlarged their mouths when open.

Kardashian West’s oldest child, 5-year-old daughter North West did not appear to be present for the Instagram session.

The sweet photos and videos come days after Kardashian West shared an adorable photo of Chicago sitting on Saint’s shoulders.

In anticipation of mommy shamers, Kardashian West wrote, “Wild Hair Don’t Care. *Don’t worry I’m holding her up from the back.”

On Sunday, Kardashian West and her kids took a trip to the beach for a game of catch. The KKW Beauty mogul shared videos of herself tossing a football to Saint, who showed off his impressive athleticism.

North also enjoyed time on the sand, wearing a pink and yellow dress paired with a unicorn headband. Meanwhile, Saint sported dark swimming trunks.

For the outing, Kardashian West opted for a neon string bikini and oversized sunglasses. The reality star also shared videos of herself and Saint jumping on a trampoline from the same day.

Kardashian West’s Labor Day weekend fun didn’t end there.

She along with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 22, celebrated the holiday with a family barbecue.

Kourtney even made guacamole, which appeared to be a favorite recipe among the KarJenner sisters.