Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Kids Saint & Chicago as They Await Arrival of Baby Brother

Kim Kardashian West is overflowing with love for her children.

As she counts down the days before the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared an adorable photo on Saturday featuring her two youngest kids: son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 15 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, the KKW Beauty mogul’s son sweetly leans in to kiss his younger sister on the cheek as the pair sit side-by-side on a couch.

“My babies are my life!!!! ✨🍼,” the soon-to-be mother of four captioned the photo.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made a Special Pair of Sunglasses for Daughter North: ‘My Fashionista’

Missing from the sweet family photo was Kardashian West’s eldest daughter North, 5½, who got her own loving shout-out from her mom a few days earlier.

Praising her daughter’s strong sense of style on Thursday, the mother of three revealed she had a special pair of shades from her new sunglasses line with Carolina Lemke made especially for her baby girl.

“I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable shot of her daughter wearing her custom shades.

The reality star went on to jokingly share that she had an ulterior motive for making North her own pair of shades.

“I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol!” she wrote, adding, “I love my fashionista Northie so much!”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Unprepared’ Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘Are Both Very Excited’ About Baby No. 4

While celebrating the imminent arrival of her fourth child last week, Kardashian West’s famous friends and family gathered at her home for a “CBD & Meditation”-themed baby shower.

During the gathering, each person in attendance was given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

Kim Kardashian West Olivia Pierson/Instagram

Olivia Pierson/Instagram

Explaining how she decided on the bash’s theme, Kardashian West admitted she was “freaking out” because “the baby is coming in, like, two weeks.”

“I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD” the mom-to-be told her guests, including momager Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, her daughter North and niece Penelope Disick.

Continuing, the star also said: “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wants a ‘Zen’ CBD-Themed Shower for Baby No. 4: ‘I Just Want Massages’

PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their fourth child in January.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “That’s always been the plan.”

Detailing all the work they still needed to get done, Kardashian West said she was still finishing up her baby boy’s nursery during a New York Times interview in March.

“I’m frantically trying to get the room ready,” she admitted. “It’s madness, but the best madness.”