Kim Kardashian West Rubs Blac Chyna's Baby Bump as Family Reconciles over Rob Drama
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have hit a rocky patch, but that doesn’t mean the girls can’t party.
The 28-year-old model attended the 82nd birthday party of her fiancé’s grandmother, Mary Jo or “MJ,” in San Diego on Tuesday night and seemed to be chummy with Kim Kardashian West – even though her brother skipped the celebration.
Chyna and Kardashian West, 35, spent time chatting on lawn chairs, and the reality stars appeared together in a Snapchat video on Kardashian West’s account.
“Hey guys, it’s going down in San Diego tonight,” Kardashian West says before rubbing Chyna’s growing baby bump.
AKM-GSI
Many of the Kardashian-Jenners, including North, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian along with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and their kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, joined Kris Jenner to honor Jenner’s mom at the dinner.
Although Chyna and Kardashian, 29, are expecting their first child together, there seemed to be trouble in the relationship earlier this week when he deleted all traces of his wife-to-be on Instagram and briefly unfollowed her on the social media app.
“They filmed over the weekend and had an argument,” a separate source shared with PEOPLE, adding, “It’s hard to see Rob and Chyna actually splitting. Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her.”
Neither have commented on the unexplained social media purge, but Chyna continues to wear her engagement ring.
— Stephanie Petit