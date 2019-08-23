Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason Why Daughter North Is Wearing a Cast and It's Pretty Adorable

Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter North West had many fans feeling concerned when the 6-year-old debuted a cast on her ankle while in vacation in the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, Kim, 38, shared the first photo with all four of her kids — Psalm, 3 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3, and of course North posing on a white sand beach. Kim’s husband Kanye West was not pictured.

The star also shared a photo of just her and her daughters with Chicago and North matching their mom in shiny silver one-piece swimsuits.

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” the KKW Beauty mogul admitted in her caption.

While many of Kim’s followers were elated to see all of her children in one shot, some couldn’t help but question the reality star on what happened to her eldest child as she sported a bandage that covered most of her lower left leg and foot.

Image zoom North, Kim Kardashian West and Chicago Kim Kardashian instagram

Image zoom Saint, Psalm, Kim Kardashian, Chicago and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Comments by Celebs/Instagram

Kim was quick to reveal the reason behind the cast and turns out it’s just an accessory.

“What happened to North’s leg??” one fan asked in the comment section of the post, which was captured by Comments By Celebs. Kim simply replied “Nothing lol.”

RELATED: Like Mother, Like Daughter! North West Wears Kim Kardashian’s Rare $35,000 Dior Purse

“She wanted to wear that,” she added.

While it’s not clear as to whether or not North’s decision to wear the bandage was in the name of fashion, this wouldn’t the first time the young star showed off her sense of style.

Earlier this month, Kim shared a series of photos, which show North donning a collection of unique looks during the family’s recent trip to Japan. Kim explained North dressed herself.

Her choices included colorful ensembles with bold accessories, like a pink ruffled top and floral-patterned skirt over fishnet leggings, the latter of which were covered in flower appliqués.

Another snapshot saw North wearing feather-adorned kitten heels paired with athletic pants and a denim jacket. In subsequent images, the little girl sported tie-dye shirts, light-wash jeans, purple sweatpants, hoodies, a feathered top and more, carrying a variety of fun purses and backpacks.

RELATED: North West’s First Solo Cover! Kim Kardashian’s Daughter, 5, Graces the Pages of WWD

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” Kim proudly captioned the post.

“I should have let her style me too lol,” added Kim. “She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬”