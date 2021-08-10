Kim Kardashian West shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals Which of Her Four Children She Thinks Is Her 'Twin'

Kim Kardashian West is putting some serious thought into her little lookalikes.

The 40-year-old hopped on Twitter Monday to chat with some followers and chime in on a conversation about which of her four children resembles her the most. Kardashian shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, with her ex Kanye West.

Though she often calls Chicago her "mini-me" in Instagram captions, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she actually thinks Saint is her "twin."

The banter began when a Twitter user wrote "Saint looks like a lightskin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!" and the KKW Beauty mogul responded, saying, "Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he's my twin????"

"Girl no he looks like kanye but chi! now that's your twin!" another follower said, disagreeing with the original opinion. Replying to that message of Saint favoring West, 44, Kardashian added: "What's crazy is I don't really see that but everyone says it!"

Vogue Our Common Threat Issue Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West and her kids for Vogue | Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Vogue

Through the back and forth, the reality star retweeted a note from a third follower who Kardashian felt summed up her children's looks perfectly.

"I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's," the user wrote, before Kardashian added, "Well said!!!"

The SKIMS founder even agreed completely with a fan who argued that her eldest daughter North actually resembles her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian has soaked up a lot of quality time with her kids this summer amid her ongoing divorce from West after six years of marriage. A source recently told PEOPLE that the star wants to ensure her children maintain their close relationship with their rapper father.

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," the source explained. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."