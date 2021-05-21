Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint, 5, Tested Positive for COVID: 'Trying Not to Freak Anybody Out'

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian says she was "really worried" about the diagnosis

Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old son Saint previously tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, she reveals.

In a teaser for next week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul, 40, is seen breaking the news on the phone that her older son Saint contracted the coronavirus. (The episode was filmed months ago, so he has since recovered, smiling on Mom's Instagram page as recently as last week when she called him the "Freshest Kid.")

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sainty just tested positive for COVID," she says, as she then tells the cameras, "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

Kim continues on the phone, "North is saying she's feeling sick," as the person on the other end of the line responds, "It wouldn't be surprising if she has it."

The full diagnosis and health situation will play out on the next KUWTK, which airs Thursdays on E! at 8 p.m. ET.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," Kim said at the time. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good," added Kim. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. ... Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

In April, Kim's mother Kris Jenner offered some personal advice to Kim about parenting during a divorce. "I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," Kris, 65, said during a conversation with WSJ Magazine's The One at the time.

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," Kris continued. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."