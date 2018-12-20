Elf down!

Like most moms around this time of year, Kim Kardashian West has found her house filled with tiny little elves.

Based on the book written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, The Elf on the Shelf, the elves serve as spies for Santa, reporting back to the North Pole on whether or not children have been naughty or nice.

Each night, the elves move to a new spot which allows them to watch over the children throughout the day.

There’s just one catch — the elves cannot be touched or else they will lose their magic, and in some cases, die.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to Kim’s 3-year-old son Saint.

On Wednesday, Kim, 38, revealed on her Instagram Stories that Saint had done the unthinkable and decided to touch his Elf.

Thinking fast, North, 5, created an elaborate grave for the Elf, which featured a bed of grass and a tombstone that read “RIP.” She even crossed the elves hands over its chest.

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Saint, North and Chicago Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“Saint touched his Elf on a Shelf so North just brought this in,” Kim, who is also mom to 11-month-old daughter Chicago, wrote at the bottom of the Instagram Stories adding three laughing emojis.

Luckily for Saint, not all hope is lost. According to Elf on the Shelf’s website, any Elf can be revived/get their Christmas magic back if their family writes a note to Santa apologizing, sprinkles a little cinnamon next to the fallen Elf or sings a Christmas carol.

Kim did not provide any further update on the Elf’s condition.

Of course, Kim isn’t the only celebrity mom to get in on the famous tradition.

Kim’s older sister Kourtney, 39, has also filled her California mansion with Santa’s little helpers.

Earlier this month, the mom to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, shared an adorable snap to Instagram of three different elves kicking back in a modified holiday dollhouse.

Last year Kourtney even wrote letters from the Elf to her son Mason.

Aside from the sweet tradition, the Kardashian family is known for going all out when it comes to celebrating Christmas, which is why it came as quite a shock to many fans when Kim revealed they weren’t doing an annual Christmas card.

However, it seemed the family may have changed their mind last week when Kim joined mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall for a very festive glittery photo shoot.

Kim had said that her family would be forgoing their epic, annual Christmas photo shoot this year, telling E! News that because last year’s card “was so dramatic,” momager Kris, 63, had “given up” trying to “wrangle” her kids and grandkids.

But seeing as the core six were all on set together Thursday anyway, shooting “a secret project,” Kim teased on social media that she just might be able to make it happen.