Kim Kardashian Reveals How North's Special Effects Makeup Prank Was Mistaken for a Murder Scene

Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is keeping her on her toes.

During a new interview with Allure, the SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about a recent incident with daughter North West involving her impressive knack for special effects makeup.

"North is really into special effects makeup, and she's really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," Kardashian said.

The mom of four then shared that she rented a home for her family for the summer where North brought with her special effects makeup.

"And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene," she recalled. "I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school."

The Kardashians star waited to clean until the next morning, but ended up having to rush out of the house to get her kids to school. However, when the housekeeper arrived, Kardashian said she was thrown for a loop.

"The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup," the reality star continued. "It was bad."

Last month, Kardashian shared details from North's birthday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Part of the celebrations included North giving her friends a tutorial on spooky looks.

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," she said of the celebrations. "We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."

"She wanted it to be really spooky," she shared. "She wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars."

North West transforms into Rudolph in makeup TikTok North West on TikTok | Credit: Kim and North/TikTok

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian is also mom to sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

North has shown her penchant for creepy makeup before. In January 2020, Kardashian shared that her oldest child, then 6, was trying her hand at recreating the iconic It clown makeup on herself and her younger siblings, Saint and Chicago.

Kardashian first shared a photo of little Chicago with some red makeup around her eyes, nose and mouth — reminiscent of a clown — followed by a photo of North, who had extra red makeup dripping down her chin and neck.