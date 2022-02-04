Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West's 'Hurtful' Comments About North's TikTok

Kim Kardashian says daughter North's TikTok is being supervised after ex Kanye West claimed the 8-year-old is on the social media app "against his will"

Kim Kardashian is defending her parenting style after ex Kanye West criticized their daughter's use of TikTok.

On Friday, the Donda rapper referenced his ongoing divorce from Kardashian, 41, on Instagram, claiming their 8-year-old daughter North has been put on the social media app "against my will."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" West, 44, captioned a screenshot of North's TikTok.

Hours later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded, slamming West's "constant attacks" on her and assuring that their daughter's social media use is being supervised.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," the SKIMS mogul ended.

kanye west, kim kardashian Credit: richie akiva/instagram

West has previously taken issue with North creating a TikTok account.

Last month, the rapper mentioned the situation during an interview with Hollywood Unlock's Jason Lee, where he discussed co-parenting with Kardashian since she filed for divorce last February.

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he said at the time. Along with North, the pair also share daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

North launched a joint TikTok profile with Kardashian called @kimandnorth in November. But Kardashian says North has been given boundaries when it comes to being on the social media platform.

The comment appeared to be in response to North going live on TikTok, recording the inside of her home without Kardashian's knowledge. In the clip, North walked into a bedroom and showed Kardashian lying in bed.

"Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who replied: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video abruptly ended.

North has also used TikTok to announce major life moments, like when she got braces on the top row of her teeth. The TikTok profile's bio reads, "Me and my bestie 💋 Managed by an adult."