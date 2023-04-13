Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Moment Son Saint Refuses to Smile as They Meet Artist Takashi Murakami

Kardashians — they're just like us!

Kim Kardashian shared more photos from her recent trip to Japan with her four children — North, 9½, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 next month — where even the opportunity to meet iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami didn't stop one of her kids from pulling a not-so-happy face.

In one photo, Kim, 42, North, Chicago and Psalm all posed with Murakami, 61, while Saint lay in front of them on the floor, with his face looking like he'd been crying.

In another, the artist posed with the reality star and her kids once again, with Saint standing further away, his arms crossed and an angry look on his face as he stared at his family.

"All North wanted was to meet @takashipom on our trip to Japan!" the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Murakami for opening up your creative bubble for us and bringing some of your magic to the kids. ✨"

"It would have been nice if they weren't fighting LOL and we got a decent picture but hey?!" Kim concluded.

Followers were quick to comment with their reactions to the relatable moment, with one user saying, "Saint is me most days."

"The second picture, I felt that in my soul 😂," another person wrote in reference to the photo where Saint stood with his arms crossed, while another said, "Angry Saint is cracking me up."

The Kardashians star has shared a plethora of photos from the trip. The vacation — which Tracy Romulus, the chief brand officer for all of Kim's brands, and her family also joined — saw the group explore everything from a hedgehog café to indoor go-kart racing and a Sanrio theme park.

Kim also made time to meet with Japanese architect Tadao Ando, whom she revealed she has been working with on a "dream project" for two years.

"Met with the master himself," she said of the famed architect. "I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground. So deeply honored and incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to work with him and finally see this special project come to life ✨ #tadaoando."

The trip also saw Kim in a full-circle moment, as she wore a fluffy pink coat similar to the one she famously mocked younger sister Khloé Kardashian for wearing in 2018.

In a photo, she rocked the bright-pink fluffy faux-fur coat with a matching Balenciaga purse, Hello Kitty manicure, gray sweatpants, Nike shoes and Balenciaga sunglasses — but also included a tweet that called out the pink coat, as well as the original clip of her commenting on it.

While on a sister trip to Tokyo in 2018, Kim famously said to Khloé, 38, and older sister Kourtney Kardashian, "So, I gotta be real with you guys … you look like f---ing clowns," in reference to outfits they'd worn, which included a nearly identical fluffy pink coat worn by Khloé.

The Good American founder hilariously commented, "I'm waiting ... " in the comments of the post, in regards to that apology she allegedly hasn't received.