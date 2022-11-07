Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'

Kim Kardashian is living the mom life.

The SKIMS founder posted a photo on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning showing her three younger kids — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — asleep in her bed.

"My morning," she captioned the photo, which showed Saint laying closest to her in red pajamas, facing slightly away from the camera.

Chicago lay behind him in pink pajamas, facing in the opposite direction with just her curly hair showing. Another tuft of curls belonging to Psalm poked out from underneath the sheets on her other side.

Absent from the photos was The Kardashians star's oldest daughter, North, 9, who appeared in photos spending solo time with mom at Kris Jenner's birthday party over the weekend, where she joined her family in dressing just like her grandmother.

North wore an all-black suit look, a true Jenner classic, and even rocked a pixie-cut wig and black gloves for the special occasion, which she captured in a selfie.

North's TikTok clip was soundtracked by Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree," and showed the process of her getting the outfit together. With a hair and makeup team backing her, North smiled as she got Kris-ified and lip-synced the popular holiday tune. Making a few ironic faces on top of it, the eldest West child also donned a sparkly diamond choker to really do her best grandma impression.

North then posed with her mom, who also went as Kris for the festivity, which was apparently a "dress-up-as-your-best-Kris" event, according to the SKIMS mogul.

Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; Nicholas Hunt/Getty for Tiffany & Co.

Last month, Kim shared a sweet video where Psalm and Chicago disagreed to the lyrics of dad Kanye West's song "True Love" with late rapper XXXTENTACION.

The video began with Psalm sitting in his car seat, singing lyrics to the song when Chicago told him, "No Psalmy, it's not, 'Don't you make me complicated.' "

Chicago then sang the correct lyrics, adorably belting, "True love shouldn't be so complicated/ Thought I'd die in your arms."

After his sister finished singing, Psalm thought for a beat before singing the lyrics again, the same way he did before despite his big sister's corrections.