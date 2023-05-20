Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)

The Kardashians star is mom to four kids — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 20, 2023 03:30 PM

Kim Kardashian is speaking candidly about challenges she faces as a mom.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from an upcoming episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, The Kardashians star, 42, opens up about life raising her four kids she shares with ex Kanye West — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

After host Jay Shetty asks Kardashian what parenting is like for her now, versus what she thought it would be like before she had kids, the SKIMS founder says, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement."

"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness," she continues. "It's the best chaos though."

Detailing that "you have no idea what's going on" in the mornings, Kardashian adds, "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Continuing to speak candidly about her role as a mother, Kardashian then tells Shetty, 35, that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

"It has been the most challenging thing," she continues. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kardashian adds. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian and her kids. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Though she told Shetty that she is working on "being a little bit firmer" as a parent, Kardashian couldn't help but admit, "Parenting is really f---ing hard."

"That's the only way I can describe it," she says. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. ... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

"But," Kardashian continues, "you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."

Kardashian also opens up about how nights are in her home with her four kids, telling Shetty, "We are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive night by night."

"If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down," she says. "But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated."

"I mean, there's nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you're wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID," Kardashian continues. "It was insane, you know?"

All in all, Kardashian said that she loves her role as a mom and wouldn't change it for anything. "There's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet," she says.

Episodes of On Purpose with Jay Shetty are available to stream now.

