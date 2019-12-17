Kim Kardashian Reacts to Sister Kendall Jenner's Ranking of Their Siblings as Parents

After more than a decade in the reality television spotlight, Kim Kardashian West has learned how to “take one for the family team” when it comes to her famous brood.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show for a chat with the host, airing on Tuesday, where she opened up about her feelings on Kendall Jenner ranking her siblings as parents. (Rob Kardashian got top billing, while Kourtney Kardashian fell at the bottom of the list and Kardashian West, 39, sat right in the middle, at No. 3.)

“First of all, to her defense, she did start it off with, ‘You guys, they are all amazing parents,’ so of course everyone’s gonna [pay attention to] just the order,” Kardashian West said of Kendall, 24. “I completely understand that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she’s an amazing parent.”

“So Kendall just should’ve drank or eaten a tarantula — whatever she had to do,” the mother of four quipped.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom From L to R: Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Feud with Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK “Gets Worse Before It Gets Better”

Kendall appeared alongside ex-boyfriend Harry Styles last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he asked her during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” to either rank her siblings as parents or drink 1,000-year-old eggnog. (She chose the former.)

“I’d say that Rob is No. 1,” the supermodel said, noting her brother’s close relationship to his 3-year-old little girl Dream Renée. “He’s so good to his daughter!”

Despite Rob, 32, being on top, Kendall stressed that all of her siblings — including Khloé Kardashian, whom she ranked second, and Kylie Jenner (fourth) — are “amazing” parents.

“They actually all are amazing,” she said. “They really are. Like, can’t make it up! They are, I swear!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is the Best Parent of Her Siblings

During her Ellen appearance on Tuesday, Kardashian West drew a parallel between Kendall’s hot-seat situation and her own, when she played the same game on James Corden‘s show in 2017 and chose to fill her guts instead of confirm whether Kylie, 22, and Khloé, 35, were pregnant.

While she made it through most of the game without eating anything — even ranking her sisters from best to worst dressed! — Kardashian West gladly sipped a sardine smoothie when the host asked if she could confirm Kylie and Khloé were expecting children.

It seems like she may remember the experience a little differently, though, recalling to DeGeneres on Tuesday that she drank “bird sperm” on the show: “I covered up for Khloé and Kylie when they asked me on Corden if they were pregnant. I drank bird sperm or something. You gotta take one for the family team. … It was so nasty.”

“What type of a bird?” asked DeGeneres, 61, joking in reply when Kardashian West said she couldn’t remember the exact species, “That would matter to me.”