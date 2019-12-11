Kim Kardashian Raising Her Kids to Be 'Compassionate' amid Wealth: They 'Know They Are Blessed'

Despite her various work commitments, family is at the top of Kim Kardashian West‘s priority list.

In a recent interview with Lisa Wilkinson for Australian outlet The Sunday Project, the KKW Beauty mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, revealed that parenting is the topic she researches “more than anything else, from reading tons of books to having conversations with a lot of people.”

When it comes to keeping her four children with husband Kanye West — daughters Chicago, 2 next month, and North, 6, plus sons Psalm, 7 months, and Saint, 4 — grounded, Kardashian West said she tries to teach them “No matter what you’re given and no matter what you have, you have to treat people with respect.”

“I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate,” she continued. “They’re really good people, and that is my No. 1 goal in life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and her kids Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Can “Definitely Empathize” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Need for “Privacy”

The lawyer-in-training also opened up about how West, 42, recently drew the line on North’s cosmetic usage, until she’s a bit older.

“I don’t think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either,” Kardashian West said. “I think sometimes if you don’t understand a rule, it’s good to learn and ask your friends — and in my case, my siblings — what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way we’re gonna parent and rules we have.”

“And we always have to stay aligned,” she added of herself and her rapper husband.

Image zoom From L to R: Chicago West, Kim Kardashian West, Saint West and North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Saint Is 4! Kim Kardashian Wishes Son Happy Birthday with Touching Instagram: “So Much Joy”

Wilkinson also asked Kardashian West whether she felt “some sympathy” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the couple’s intense media scrutiny.

In recent months, Harry, 35, has announced he would be taking legal action against British media outlets regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages as well as the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received from U.K. media. (Markle, 38, is also fighting back against several tabloid rumors.)

“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” the reality star said, referring to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kardashian West added. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”