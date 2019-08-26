Kim Kardashian West Calls 3-Month-Old Son Psalm ‘the Sweetest Baby Ever’ and Shares Cuddly Photo

Kim Kardashian West’s heart has been completely stolen by her 3-month-old baby Psalm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and KKW beauty mogul, 38, ended the weekend by sharing an adorable photo of her and her youngest child cuddling together on Instagram, writing a loving note about him in the post’s caption.

“My little man is the sweetest ever!” the mother of four said. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm.”

“How did I get so lucky?” she asked.

Her words were met with love from many of her 146 million followers, including famous friends like Natalie Halcro and La La Anthony.

“He’s perfect,” wrote Halcro, 31.

Added Anthony, 36: “He’s the best ❤️❤️‼️‼️”

Kim shares Psalm with husband Kanye West. The two welcomed the baby boy via surrogate on May 9.

The couple are also parents to daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 19 months.

Just last week, Kim tried to gather all four kids together for a family photo.

“I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” she admitted in the caption of the photo, which was taken while she and the kids were vacationing in the Bahamas.

In the shot, Kim kneeled on the beach with her group of children on either side of her.

Chicago and North matched their mom in shiny silver one-piece swimsuits, while the boys were dressed in dark green trunks.

It has been a parade of cuteness on Kardashian West’s Instagram feed as of late, as the reality star hasn’t held back in showing off her adorable quartet.

That’s included lots of cute photos of Saint and North both cuddling Psalm, and a gallery that showed how the two siblings sometimes fight over who gets to hold their baby brother.