Psalm Turns 2! Kim Kardashian Throws Construction-Themed Birthday Party Complete with Real Trucks

Psalm West celebrated his second birthday like a true builder!

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's youngest child, who turned 2 on Mother's Day, marked his special day with a construction-themed birthday party alongside family and friends.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 40, shared a series of pictures from the recent celebration, a family photo with her four children, Psalm, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5 and North, 7.

For the extravagant bash, Psalm and party guests were given construction vests and hard hats to get into the theme. The party also included real front-loading trucks, traffic cones, a slime station, a piñata and a blow-up obstacle course.

"Psalm turned 2! 🦺 🚧🏗," Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

Kardashian additionally included a photo of her kissing the birthday boy while standing in front of a truck as well as a sweet photo of her helping son Psalm hit the piñata.

Psalm also posed for an adorable picture in front of his elaborate construction cake, which featured his name written on icing caution tape as well as drawings of trucks and traffic cones in fondant.

On Psalm's actual birthday, the SKIMS founder shared a loving tribute to her baby boy on Instagram.

"My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother's Day. Such a special day to share together," she wrote. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad."

"He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him," she added. "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday to my youngest grandchild!!! My beautiful, precious Psalm who is the light of our lives!!! Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile and laughter and your sweet personality!" she wrote. "Your tender spirit brightens every day!!! You bring such happiness to us ... and you just happen to be the best scooter 🛴 driver I have ever seen!!! Best in the land!!!!"

"Thank you for all of the love you give to me and what a blessing you are in all of our lives !!! Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!!" she added.