Kim Kardashian No Longer Worried About 'Inevitable' Delivery
Jennifer Graylock/Getty
After a bumpy start, Kim Kardashian has finally found her pregnancy sweet spot.
“Now I think I’m past all the awkward phases and stages, and once you feel the baby kick, it’s a whole new experience,” the mom-to-be tells the Huffington Post.
“I finally really embrace it. I love it now, but it took a minute. It was a lot … of body changes and stuff.”
Kardashian, 32, has even managed to allow her fears of the future — mainly the labor and delivery of her first child — to fade away.
“At the beginning, that was what I feared the most, and now, I mean, it’s inevitable,” she says of giving birth. “It’s gonna happen — I’m really not worried or nervous.”
The reality star and her boyfriend Kanye West already know whether they’ll be filling their home with shades of pink or blue — but they’re not sharing. And with so much media attention, the expectant Temptation actress admits the couple have had to get creative to keep the baby’s sex a secret.
“We buy all white,” she says with a laugh. “Or we’ll go and buy both [girl and boy clothing], and then no one will know!”
— Anya Leon