Kim Kardashian No Longer Worried About 'Inevitable' Delivery

Kardashian, 32, has even managed to allow her fears of the future — mainly the labor and delivery of her first child — to fade away.

“At the beginning, that was what I feared the most, and now, I mean, it’s inevitable,” she says of giving birth. “It’s gonna happen — I’m really not worried or nervous.”



The reality star and her boyfriend Kanye West already know whether they’ll be filling their home with shades of pink or blue — but they’re not sharing. And with so much media attention, the expectant Temptation actress admits the couple have had to get creative to keep the baby’s sex a secret.