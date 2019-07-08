Kim Kardashian Praises Son Saint’s Cheeks in Sweet Mother-Son Photos: ‘I Want to Eat Them!’

Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of her son’s adorable cheeks!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared several shots on Monday that showed her cuddling up with her 3-year-old son Saint.

Raving about her son’s facial features, the proud mama wrote, “Have you ever seen cheeks like this! OMG I want to eat them!!!!!”

In the first of the two mother-son shots, Saint, who’s wearing a green and black shirt with a pair of black shorts, sits on his mother’s lap as the pair shoot the camera some serious looks. Opting for a sillier pose, in the second image Kardashian West’s elder son has a big grin on his face as his mother, clad in a multi-colored sheer ensemble, kneels down beside him.

Image zoom (L-R) Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The sweet social media post comes just three days after the mother of four shared another image of the pair cuddling up together.

In the image, the KKW Beauty mogul leans in to kiss Saint, whose face was decorated in orange, blue and yellow face paint.

Making a sweet nod to her husband Kanye West, the reality star also wore a “Kimye” necklace.

The adorable shot caught the attention of Kim’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian who wrote, “Such a beautiful mommy!! Sainty I love you.”

Kardashian West and her husband also share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 17 months, and son Psalm, 8 weeks.

Full of love for her two boys, in June she shared a black-and-white photograph of herself holding baby Psalm as his big brother leaned over him, gently taking the newborn’s face in his hands.

“My boys 🖤🖤,” Kim captioned the heartwarming sibling moment.

Since the arrival of Psalm, it seems Kardashian West’s family is complete.

After first introducing her fans to her newborn son on social media, one week after the baby’s May arrival, Kardashian West told her fans “we have everything we need,” seemingly hinting at the possibility that the couple is done having kids.

Following the news that she and her husband were expecting their fourth child via surrogate, a source close to the family told PEOPLE, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” the insider added.