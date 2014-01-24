Kim Kardashian Posts Pic of 'BFFs' North West and Penelope Disick

It looks like little North West has the perfect built-in play pal in her cousin.

The baby girl, who was born in June, was photographed in an endearing embrace with 1-year-old Penelope Disick, who looks almost identical to her older brother, Mason.

North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, 33, posted on her Instagram on Friday to show off the shot of her daughter with sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s little one, adding the caption “BFFs.”

In September, Kourtney, 34, told PEOPLE, “Whenever [Penelope] sees [North], the second she walks into the room, Penelope gets so excited. We never really had cousins that were close in age.”

