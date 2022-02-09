Kim Kardashian is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2

All of Kim Kardashian's Four Kids Pose with Their Mom for Vogue Cover Story — See the Photos

Kim Kardashian's kids are following in their mom's modeling footsteps!

While shooting the 41-year-old's cover for the March issue of Vogue, Kardashian's four kids, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, had their turn in the spotlight, posing with their mom as well as taking photos on their own.

For the shoot, Kardashian and her kids hang out on the black basketball court at the mom of four's Hidden Hills home in California.

The SKIMS founder wears a Balenciaga Couture full denim jumpsuit while her kids sport their own fashionable outfits.

North, who styled all of her siblings for the shoot, wears a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans while practicing her basketball skills on the court.

Saint looks too cool in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, while Chicago wears a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots and Psalm dresses casually in a flannel and cargo pants.

Kardashian shares her kids with ex Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from last February.

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian on the March 2022 cover of Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum speaks candidly about co-parenting with West in her Vogue interview, sharing that she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.