Kim Kardashian Poses in Kanye West's Futuristic New Yeezy Sunglasses with Chicago and North

Kim Kardashian is showing support for Kanye West's latest fashions.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared photos of a photoshoot she had with daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, wearing West's Yeezy SHDZ YR 3022.

Kim wore a black bodysuit with the large silver shades while Chicago posed alongside her in two shots, and North settled for selfies in the big sunglasses. Both girls wore matching black dresses in the fun photos.

Kardashian and West, who separated in early 2021 after 7 years of marriage, also share sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6.

Last month, Kardashian proudly shared her eldest daughter's Yeezy design sketches in a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story, showing her millions of followers just how talented North is.

In one photo, North can be seen holding up one of her alien-like sketches done on a piece of blue paper, complete with sunglasses and what appears to be a braid sticking out of the figure's mouth.

In another snap, a second sketch done by North shows a similar alien-like figure, though the imaginative drawing features three braids on each side of the figure's head, as well as what appears to be a snake-like tongue coming out of its mouth.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in May, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with West, explaining that she wants their kids to be able to spend ample time with their dad.

"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," she said in a confessional.