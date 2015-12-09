The reality star is on cloud nine after struggling to complete her family

For Kim Kardashian West, welcoming baby Saint was truly a labor of love.

Ever outspoken about her deep disdain for pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, put all of that aside in hopes of expanding her and husband Kanye West‘s brood beyond daughter North, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s no secret she was less than a fan of being pregnant,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. But, adds a friend of Kardashian West’s, “She wanted another baby so badly.”

Image zoom



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Due to complications from her difficult delivery with North, Kardashian West and West were unable to conceive naturally, turning to IVF treatments.

But after announcing her second pregnancy, Kim’s rough road to baby No. 2 was just beginning.

Image zoom



Getty Images

With fears her previous conditions of preeclampsia and placenta accreta would return, “She had some pretty intense anxiety the last couple of days [of pregnancy] and especially just before the baby came,” says the family source.

“She was scared for [this] delivery because of her past issues.”

Image zoom

Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

At the hospital, Saint’s delivery was “just so painful for her,” says the family source, who confirms that Kardashian West again suffered from placenta accreta. “Even from the start, her contractions were really bad.”

Image zoom



Steve Granitz/WireImage

But it was thankfully a “quick” process and well worth the struggle, says the friend.

“This has been her dream for a long time,” says Kardashian West’s pal. “She is okay now and so thrilled to have her son here finally.”

For more on Kim Kardashian West’s new baby boy and delivery room drama, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.