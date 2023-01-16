Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago's 5th birthday with a massive Hello Kitty-themed bash

Angela Andaloro
Published on January 16, 2023
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian paid attention to every detail when it came to putting together daughter Chicago West's Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared photos from the birthday celebration on Instagram Sunday, showing how the sweet character played a part in all areas of the party.

One of the most elaborate details of the celebration was the birthday cake, a 3D Hello Kitty sitting on a bed of frosted pink roses. The character wears a gold chain that reads "Chi."

Chicago was all smiles throughout the event, where she was photographed playing with friends and cousins.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party. Kim Kardashian Instagram

The SKIMS founder shared images of the pink-themed celebration on her Instagram Story writing "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?" over a video tour of the kid-friendly decor inside her $60 million mansion.

"Got a little rained in, so did it inside," added Kardashian, who revealed a long pink hallway lined with large dark and light pink balloon trees — each with a large Hello Kitty balloon taking center stage.

The video tour concluded with a large double slide that flowed into a big pink, white and brown ball pit.

There were tons of yummy treats for guests of the birthday bash, including a ramen bar and waffle pop bar — which also included a variety of toppings such as fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, sprinkles, oreos, fruity pebbles and blueberries — Hello Kitty grilled cheeses and a milkshake station.

Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Chicago West. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In honor of Chicago's 5th birthday on Sunday, The Kardashians honored her little girl on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies while striking adorable poses from their bed.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian wrote in the caption. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

Along with Chicago, Kardashian shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, and daughter North, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.

