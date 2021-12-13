Kim Kardashian Has a Grammy-Winning Pianist Play Christmas Music to Wake Her Kids 'Every Morning' of December

Kim Kardashian West is making every morning feel like Christmas morning.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared that she hired a pianist to play Christmas music to wake up her kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½ — "every morning" December.

"Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake the kids," she wrote alongside a video on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Grammy-winning artist Philip Cornish can be heard playing a holiday tune on the piano as Kardashian West records from afar.

Beside Cornish, a tall Christmas tree can be seen glistening next to various other festive decorations.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

This Christmas will mark Kardashian West's first since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Last week, the SKIMS founder filed court documents asking to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that she additionally asked to have her maiden name restored.

The new court filings come amid West's repeated public pleas to get back together with Kardashian West. The latest plea came on Thursday, when he dedicated his song "Runaway" to his ex while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," West, 44, added, "more specifically, Kimberly."

After Thursday's concert, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West "knows where Kanye's head is" but "ignores it."

The source also said Kardashian West "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," adding, "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it."