Kim Kardashian West Admits She Had to Photoshop Daughter North, 6, Into Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian West is getting candid about what it took to put together her family’s picture-perfect holiday card.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star admitted that her daughter, North, 6, was photoshopped into the card after she “refused” to participate in the photo shoot. The adorable Christmas card, which Kardashian West, 39, shared on Friday, featured her husband, Kanye West, and kids North, Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, and Saint, 4.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told DeGeneres. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

Kardashian West continued, “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West's 2019 family Christmas card Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“Thank god the photographer was still in town,” the mom of four added. “She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect,’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

“I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get — I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North … that was a lot,” she said. “There’s always one!”

During the interview, Kardashian West also addressed rumors about why she decided not to shoot a full Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card with her extended family this year.

“First of all, it was just a time thing,” she explained. “It was just a time thing of why I couldn’t wrangle everybody and I was like, ‘This isn’t my job. I’m not gonna sit here and try to get everyone to do a card. I’m gonna do one with my kids and my husband and my family.’ And even that was so dramatic.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that, even though the epic Kardashian-Jenner cards are an annual tradition, Kardashian West wanted to keep things simple this year.

“It’s been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card,” the source said of the Kardashian and Jenner siblings. “Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year.”

Image zoom Psalm West and North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with kids Chicago, Saint and North Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo,” the source added.

In keeping with the stress-free vibe, the West family opted for a casual shoot, featuring the couple and their kids sitting together on their white staircase while dressed in coordinating grey sweatsuits.

“The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event,” the source explained. “No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.”