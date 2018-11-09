Kim Kardashian Jokes Daughter North 'Is Always a Mood' in New Photo with All Three of Her Kids

North is a natural photo model — but sometimes, she’s just not feeling the camera.

The 5-year-old cutie joined her mom Kim Kardashian West and siblings Chicago, 9 months, and Saint, 3 next month, for a casual shoot on a stoop, where the girls looked forward while a pajama-clad Saint seemed preoccupied with something off camera.

Unmistakable was North’s adorable scowl, which Kardashian West, 38, hilariously addressed in her photo’s caption on Thursday as par for the course for her oldest child.

“North is always a mood 😂,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wore a two-piece black ensemble for the family snapshot.

While it’s unclear when and where the photo was taken, Kardashian West revealed Thursday night that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills, California, property to find that her neighborhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.

Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, the reality star explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to “pray for Calabasas.”

Kardashian hasn’t been shy about sharing that North isn’t the hugest fan of her siblings at times, calling her disposition where Chicago and Saint are concerned “beyond jealousy.”

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” the KKW Beauty guru revealed last month on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ “

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,’ ” Kardashian West recalled. “She has a sign on her door that says, ‘No boys allowed.’ She won’t even let Saint step foot in her room. If he does or if he’s with me and I have to take care of both of them … it’s like full war.”

North’s strong personality does translate into love for her siblings, though, as well as the other kids around her — like Aunt Khloé Kardashian‘s 6-month-old daughter True.

Last month, Kardashian West posted a photo of her oldest child playing on the floor with True, who wore a cute white dress and a silver bow while North sported an adorable pink dress and matching tie-dye socks.

“Cousin Love 💕,” Kardashian West captioned the snapshot on Instagram.