Kim Kardashian Pauses Tonight Show Interview to Shush Saint and Psalm in the Audience: 'Come On!'

Kim Kardashian is always in mom mode.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 41, gave a glimpse of what her discipline style as a parent is like. Minutes after the interview began, Jimmy Fallon interrupted his guest to say, "I'm hearing kids."

The SKIMS founder then turned to her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, who were seated in the audience.

"Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me," Kardashian asked, as the audience laughed and applauded.

After explaining to the crowd that her "two boys are here" with their friend Remi, she said, "I hear them making so much noise." Stressing her message, the mom of four said, "This is your first time at work with me, don't mess this up. Come on!" as the audience laughed again.

After the first warning, Kardashian continued chatting with Fallon, before stopping once more. A few moments later, she turned to her kids again and said, "Guys seriously, you got to go."

Psalm was then removed from the audience, but Saint silently stayed put with Remi.

Kardashian also introduced Saint and Psalm— whom she shares with ex Kanye West — to Instagram Live on Tuesday.

"Mister Man, say hi," the SKKN BY KIM founder said to her youngest child in a video captured by an Instagram fan account.

Psalm adorably responded, "Hi," while Saint joked, "Hi, weirdos!"

"Hey, stop it!" Kardashian told her older son, before he admitted that his younger brother is the "good boy" when it comes to the two of them.

The trio appeared to be in the back of a vehicle in New York City on the same day that Kardashian stopped by the Today show.

Kim Kardashian with her children Kim Kardashian and her kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While on Today, Kim — who also shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, with West — spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her children as well as her decision to introduce them to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kardashian shared.

The star added that she spoke with her sister with Kourtney Kardashian, who "has been through it all," before introducing Davidson, 28, to her kids. She also noted that she "consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it."

"I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible," she added.

Kim has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Their romance developed after they shared an onscreen kiss during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Kardashian continues to co-parent with ex-husband West, 45, since she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single in March.

In honor of Father's Day over the weekend, she paid tribute to West via a post on Sunday.