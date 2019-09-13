Kim Kardashian Opens Up About the Process of Naming Baby Psalm with Sisters: 'We Had Like an Hour'

Image zoom

Kim Kardashian West is revealing exactly how she decided on baby Psalm’s name and clearing the air on whether or not sister Kendall Jenner didn’t agree with her decision.

During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Kim, 38, explained that she chose the moniker at the very last minute.

“There’s like a grace period of when you have to name your child before you have to go into the government and do the paperwork,” Kim said. “You’ve got 10 days.”

Kim shared that on the 10th day, she called on the help of her sisters as she was running out of time. “We had like an hour,” Kim told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.”

“In the morning, I woke up and Kanye [West] was working and busy and I know our list and so I called every sister and was like, ‘What are you all doing?'”

“Kendall was available, so I’m like, ‘Come over now, you’re not leaving the house until we get the name,'” Kim explained, adding that Kylie Jenner agreed to be on FaceTime throughout the process.

“Kylie and I were vibing on the same name and so I have this big hallway and we’re screaming out every name like, ‘Psalm get over here!’ — trying to see what named we lived the best.”

The task of picking a name got to be a bit much for Kendall, 23, as Kim explained, “I was driving her crazy.”

“So I was like, ‘Let’s take a break. Let’s watch a movie. Let’s get our nails done,'” Kim said. “Kylie and I really vibed on the name.”

“I think Kendall was more mad that her choice wasn’t first, so she was hating on Fallon,” Kim said of Kendall’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

The supermodel told Fallon, “Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name. She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name. And then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even like, that I didn’t care for as much. I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name.”

Now, Kendall is fond of the name.

“She loves the name,” Kim said to Ripa, 48, and Secreast, 44.

“I was like, ‘Excuse me, first of all, say it to me first,'” Kim jokingly said of Kendall’s Fallon interview.

Kim and Kanye, 41, welcomed baby Psalm on May 10 via surrogate.

The couple are also parents to daughters Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6, plus son Saint, 3.

Since Psalm’s arrival, the busy mom is happy to report that all her kids are finally seeing eye to eye.

“They love him. He has helped everyone come together. So now everyone gets along,” Kim previously told PEOPLE.

“Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him,” she adds.